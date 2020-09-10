News
Discotek Licenses Lupin III: Twilight Gemini, Big Order, Hanasakeru Seishōnen Anime
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Discotek Media announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the Lupin III: The Secret of Twilight Gemini, Big Order, and Hanasakeru Seishōnen anime. The releases will ship on Blu-ray Disc on November 24.
Lupin III: The Secret of Twilight Gemini will be available with English subtitles and the original English dub. The release will include translation notes, a credits collection, and an edited version of the dub.
Big Order will be available with English subtitles, and includes the uncensored version of the anime and the interactive OVA.
Hanasakeru Seishōnen will be available with English subtitles, and the release will include all 39 episodes. The anime has not received a Blu-ray Disc release in Japan, and this release will mark the series' first anywhere.
Additionally, Discotek Media announced that it will release Dancouga on Blu-ray Disc on the same day with English subtitles. The release will include all 38 television anime episodes as well as the Dancougar: Requiem for Victims and Dancougar: Blazing Epilogue original video anime (OVA) projects. The television series previously shipped on DVD, but this release will be the first for the OVAs.
Discotek Media also revealed that the previously announced Blu-ray Disc release of A Thousand and One Nights will also ship on November 24. The release will include English subtitles and the original English dub.
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history