Discotek Licenses Lupin III: Twilight Gemini, Big Order, Hanasakeru Seishōnen Anime

Discotek Media announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the Lupin III: The Secret of Twilight Gemini , Big Order , and Hanasakeru Seishōnen anime. The releases will ship on Blu-ray Disc on November 24.

Lupin III: The Secret of Twilight Gemini will be available with English subtitles and the original English dub . The release will include translation notes, a credits collection, and an edited version of the dub .

Big Order will be available with English subtitles, and includes the uncensored version of the anime and the interactive OVA .

Hanasakeru Seishōnen will be available with English subtitles, and the release will include all 39 episodes. The anime has not received a Blu-ray Disc release in Japan, and this release will mark the series' first anywhere.

Additionally, Discotek Media announced that it will release Dancouga on Blu-ray Disc on the same day with English subtitles. The release will include all 38 television anime episodes as well as the Dancougar: Requiem for Victims and Dancougar: Blazing Epilogue original video anime ( OVA ) projects. The television series previously shipped on DVD, but this release will be the first for the OVAs.

Discotek Media also revealed that the previously announced Blu-ray Disc release of A Thousand and One Nights will also ship on November 24. The release will include English subtitles and the original English dub .