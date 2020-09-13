Key, P.A. Works' The Day I Became a God Anime Premieres on October 10

Aniplex announced on Sunday that The Day I Became a God ( Kami-sama ni Natta Hi ), the third original anime from Key , Aniplex , and P.A. Works , will premiere on October 10 at 24:00 (effectively, October 11 at midnight) on the Tokyo MX , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , BS11 , and ABC TV channels. The series will also run on Metele ( Nagoya TV ), Toyama Television Broadcasting Co., Ltd. , Broadcasting System of San-in , Nagasaki Cultural Broadcasting, TV Kanagawa , and AT-X .

In addition, a special will air on September 26 at 24:00 before the anime itself airs. The special will feature interviews with the main cast, a look behind the scenes at the anime's production materials and studio, and comments by theme song singer Nagi Yanagi .

The official website for the project teases the story:

Hina, who awakened as a god.

She foresaw "the end of the world."

She chooses a lone young man.

Who, as her companion,

Will spend his time with her until the very end

A program streamed in July also outlined the story:

One day during Yōta Narukami's last summer vacation of high school, a girl named Hina suddenly appears and proclaims herself "the All-Knowing God." Hina announces to the thoroughly confused Yōta, "The world will end in 30 days." Yōta then witnesses Hina's god-like powers of prophecy, convincing him that her powers are real. Hina's naive innocence belies her powers, and she decides to live at Yōta's home for some reason. Thus begins an eventful summer before the end of the world.

A video featured the text, "The day she became a god, the world veered toward the end times."

Ayane Sakura ( Charlotte 's Nao Tomori) stars as the main heroine Hina.

The other cast members include:

Natsuki Hanae as Yōta Narukami, the male protagonist

as Yōta Narukami, the male protagonist Yui Ishikawa as Kyōko Izanami, Yōta's childhood friend

Ryohei Kimura as Ashura Kokuhō, Yota's close friend

Yūki Kuwahara as Sora Narukami, Yōta's little sister



Jun Maeda is credited with the original work and as scriptwriter, and Yoshiyuki Asai ( Charlotte , Fate/Apocrypha ) is directing the anime. Na-Ga is returning from many other Visual Art's/Key projects as the original character designer. P.A. Works is animating the series.

Manabu Nii ( Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic ) is adapting Na-Ga 's original character designs for animation, and also serving as chief animation director. MANYO and Jun Maeda are composing the music. Kurumi Suzuki is directing the art, and Yukiyo Kajiwara is the compositing director of photography. Naomi Nakano is the color key artist, and Haruki Suzuki is the 3D director. Ayumu Takahashi is editing, and Satoki Iida is the sound director.

Maeda and Nagi Yanagi are collaborating on the opening theme song "Kimi to Iu Shinwa," insert song , and ending theme song.

Maeda first collaborated with P.A. Works to develop the Angel Beats! mixed media project in 2010, and they later collaborated again on the 2015 Charlotte anime. Maeda is well-known for writing the Visual Art's/Key visual novels Kanon , Air , Clannad , and Little Busters! , all of which received anime adaptations. He also composed the music for the visual novels he has written, and composed themes for both Angel Beats! and Charlotte . He has composed, or otherwise supervised the musical production, for other Key visual novels, such as Kud Wafter and Rewrite .

Maeda is suffering from idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy (unexplained enlargement and weakening of the heart's left ventricle). He was hospitalized for five months in 2016. He revealed later that year that his heart condition requires a heart transplant, although he later reassured fans that he still has long to live, and will still write more stories.

Source: Press release