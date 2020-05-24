Key, P.A. Works' The Day I Became a God TV Anime Reunites Charlotte Lead Voice Actress, Director

The official website for Key , Aniplex , and P.A. Works ' The Day I Became a God ( Kami-sama ni Natta Hi ) anime project announced the anime's lead voice actress and director on Sunday. Ayane Sakura ( Charlotte 's Nao Tomori) stars as the main heroine Hina, and Yoshiyuki Asai ( Charlotte , Fate/Apocrypha ) is directing the anime. A Kami-sama ni Natta Hi Prologue Tokuban ~ Key to Maeda Jun ni yoru Kandō no Kiseki~ ( The Day I Became a God Prologue Special: The Emotional Miracle From Key & Jun Maeda ) program will air on May 30 at 26:40 (May 31 at 2:40 a.m.) on Japan's ABC TV, and on May 30 at 27:13 (May 31 at 3:13 a.m.) on Metele.

The original television anime series will premiere in October.

Jun Maeda is credited with the original work and as scriptwriter. Na-Ga is returning from many other Visual Art's/Key projects as the original character designer. P.A. Works is animating the series. After listing 2010's Angel Beats! and 2015's Charlotte , the promotional video above teases, "2020: The hands of time are set in motion again. What comes next, is the origin point for a return trip ... [...] Jun Maeda returns to the starting point."

The official website for the project teases the story:

Hina, who awakened as a god.

She foresaw "the end of the world."

She chooses a lone young man.

Who, as her companion,

Will spend his time with her until the very end

The above video also features the text, "The day she became a god, the world veered toward the end times."

P.A. Works stated on Twitter that since the project has been in development for a while, "the audio is pre-recorded."

The P.A. Works animation studio producer Mitsuhito Tsuji revealed in April 2019 that he would like to work on a new original work with writer Jun Maeda . The Twitter account for Charlotte and Angel Beats! then teased last month that there would be an announcement for a "continuation" project after the two franchises "soon." This year is the 10th anniversary of Angel Beats! and the fifth anniversary of Charlotte .

Maeda first collaborated with P.A. Works to develop the Angel Beats! mixed media project in 2010, and they later collaborated again on the 2015 Charlotte anime. Maeda is well-known for writing the Visual Art's/Key visual novels Kanon , Air , Clannad , and Little Busters! , all of which received anime adaptations. He also composed the music for the visual novels he has written, and composed themes for both Angel Beats! and Charlotte . He has composed, or otherwise supervised the musical production, for other Key visual novels, such as Kud Wafter and Rewrite .

Maeda is suffering from idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy (unexplained enlargement and weakening of the heart's left ventricle). He was hospitalized for five months in 2016. He revealed later that year that his heart condition requires a heart transplant, although he later reassured fans that he still has long to live, and will still write more stories.