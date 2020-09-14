Touhou Cannonball Smartphone Game Ends Service in October

The official website for Quatro A and Aniplex 's Touhou Cannonball smartphone game announced on Monday that the game will end service on October 14. Sales of in-game currency ended on Monday, but players will be able to keep using the items until service ends.

The game launched for iOS and Android devices on October 1, 2019.

The game stars Akari Kitō as Reimu Hakurei and Minami Iinuma as Marisa Kirisame. Quatro A is developing and managing the project, and Aniplex is in charge of planning. CloverWorks produced the game's opening animation.

Team Shanghai Alice released the first main game in the franchise, Touhou: Highly Responsive to Prayers , in 1995 on the PC-98 platform. Since then, the series has spawned other main games, multiple spin-offs, and many fan-made derivative works based on characters and stories from the series. The 17th and most recent main game in the series, Touhou Kikeijū: Wily Beast and Weakest Creature , launched on Steam in September 2019.

Touhou Luna Nights , the latest dōjin title in the Touhou Project franchise, launched for the Xbox One console and on PC via the Microsoft Store on September 3. The game also debuted via Xbox Game Pass on September 3.