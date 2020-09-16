Kyoto Animation Absorbs Osaka-Based Affiliate Animation Do

The September 16 issue of National Printing Bureau's Kanpō publication reported on Wednesday that Kyoto Animation has absorbed the Osaka-based affiliate studio Animation DO , including all rights and properties associated with the company.

Animation DO was originally established in 2000 as Kyoto Animation Osaka Studio , and it became its own corporation under the name Animation DO in December 2010. The studio is perhaps best known for its work on the Free! Iwatomi Swim Club franchise , but its staff has done animation work on virtually every Kyoto Animation project since the company's inception.

The report also added the Kyoto Animation had a total loss of 21.34 million yen (about US$202,400) in the fiscal year ending in March 31, 2020, while Animation DO had a loss of 6.63 million yen (about US$62,900) in the same year.

On July 18 last year, a devastating fire broke out at Kyoto Animation 's Studio 1 building. A total of 70 people were inside the building at the time. The fire killed 36 people and injured 33 others. In addition to those victims, a man in his 40s on his way to work in the area suffered minor injuries from smoke inhalation.

Kyoto Prefectural Police apprehended the then 41-year-old suspect who allegedly used gasoline to start the fire, and they are investigating the case as arson. The man allegedly bought 40 liters of gasoline in two canisters and used a cart to transport the gasoline to Kyoto Animation 's Studio 1 building. Police arrested the suspect on May 27 after 10 months of hospital care due to injuries.

Demolition work on Kyoto Animation 's Studio 1 building concluded on April 28.

Source: Kanpō via Social Game Info, ultimatemegax