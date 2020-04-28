Kyoto Animation's Studio 1 Building Demolition Completed

NHK reported on Tuesday that demolition work on Kyoto Animation 's 1st Studio Building concluded on Tuesday. Preparation for the demolition began last November.

Kyoto Animation 's lawyer offered a comment to NHK , saying that a decision will be made regarding what will be done to the location "after meeting and considering the viewpoints of the bereaved families and those involved with the local community."

On July 18 last year, a devastating fire broke out at Kyoto Animation 's Studio 1 building. A total of 70 people were inside the building at the time. The fire killed 36 people and injured 33 others. In addition to those victims, a man in his 40s on his way to work in the area suffered minor injuries from smoke inhalation.

Kyoto Prefectural Police have apprehended a 41-year-old man who allegedly used gasoline to start the fire, and they are investigating the case as arson. The man allegedly bought 40 liters of gasoline in two canisters and used a cart to transport the gasoline to Kyoto Animation 's Studio 1 building. Police have yet to formally arraign the man as he is still in the hospital recovering from his injuries from the fire. The man is now undergoing rehabilitation and is able to communicate.

The Kyoto Prefectural Government is currently in the process of determining the distribution of 3,314,438,000 yen (about US$30 million) in donations for the injured and the families of the victims of the attack.

Source: NHK via Otakomu