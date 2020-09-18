Seven Seas Licenses A Tale of the Secret Saint Light Novels, Manga

Light novel series launches in October 2021; manga launches in November 2021

Seven Seas announced on Friday that it has licensed the A Tale of the Secret Saint (Tensei Shita Daiseijo wa, Seijo de Aru Koto wo Hitakakusu) light novel series by Tо̄ya and Chibi and the manga of the same name by Tо̄ya, Chibi, and Mahito Aobe . Seven Seas will publish the novel series' first volume physically in October 2021 and earlier digitally. The company will publish the manga's first volume physically and digitally in November 2021.

The company describes the story:

Fia always dreamed of becoming a knight. Born into a family of knights, she's the least talented among them, but she still clutches to her hope and trains with everything she has. When the day comes for her to slay a small demon and prove her worth, she ends up face to face with a dragon instead! A deadly injury makes her life flash before her eyes…and she suddenly remembers her former life, when she was a powerful Saint in a bygone era who defeated the Demon King. That life ended in pain because of who she was, making her fear ever becoming a Saint again. Now that the magic from her previous life has been rekindled, she may become a more powerful knight than she ever dreamed–if only she can survive long enough!

The manga launched on Earth Star Entertainment 's Comic Earth Star website in November 2019. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped on September 12. The light novel series debuted on the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narou ("Let's Be Novelists") website in January 2019. The third volume shipped in Japan on May 15.