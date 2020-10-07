Iori Asaga Ends Dear Sa-chan Manga

Manga launched manga in July 2019

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ web manga site published the 35th and final chapter of Iori Asaga 's Dear Sa-chan ( Sacchan, Boku wa. ) manga on Wednesday. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also published the final chapter in English on the same day.

MANGA Plus describes the manga:

Dear Sa-chan , if only I'd had sex with you that time, perhaps I wouldn't have wandered down this disastrous path. A story of true love and it's downfall, brought to life by an unconventional protege.

Asaga launched the manga in July 2019. Shueisha published the manga's third compiled book volume on July 3.

