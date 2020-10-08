Doreiku - Gang Age Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Manga creator Takayoshi Kuroda announced on their Twitter account on Wednesday that the Doreiku - Gang Age spinoff manga will end in its next chapter in two weeks. Kuroda launched the manga on Kakao Japan 's Piccoma website in October 2019, and it is based on Shinichi Okada 's Dorei-ku: Boku to 23-nin no Dorei novels.

Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume on August 7.

Okada initially serialized the story on the novel submission site Everystar. The story is a survival game between 24 people who each have a device called an SCM (slave control method), which can make their opponent into their slave. Each person has their own reason for participating in the game.

Kuroda launched the Imawa no Michi no Alice ( Alice on Border Road ) manga with writer Haro Aso in Shogakukan 's Monthly Sunday GX magazine in August 2015 as a spinoff of Aso's Alice in Borderland ( Imawa no Kuni no Alice ) manga. The manga ended in February 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume in March 2018. Kuroda then launched the Antagonist: Sengo Nihonshi-jō Saiaku no Tero Jiken no Shinjitsu (Antagonist - The Truth Behind the Worst Post-War Terrorist Attack in Japan) manga in June 2018.

Futabasha published three volumes for the main Doreiku novel series, as well as the Doreiku 2nd Shinjuku Kikō Kai sequel and the Dorei-ku: Boku to 23-nin no Dorei .ex side story.

Shinichi Ōishi launched the manga adaptation of the novels on Everystar in 2012, and Futabasha published 10 compiled volumes. A live-action film adaptation starring Sayaka Akimoto and Kanata Hongō opened in Japan in June 2014. A television anime adaptation premiered in April 2018. HIDIVE streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired, and later streamed an English dub . Sentai Filmworks released the anime on home video.