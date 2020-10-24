Takara Tomy Streams English Dub of Cap Kakumei Bottleman Net Anime

maker launched bottle-cap-shooting toys with Switch game in Japan on Saturday

Takara Tomy posted the first English-dubbed episode of the web anime for its Cap Kakumei Bottleman (Cap Revolution Bottleman) franchise on Friday.

The web anime debuted on Takara Tomy 's YouTube channel in Japanese on October 9.

Takara Tomy describes the episode:

“This is a cap revolution for me and COLAMARU!” BOTTLEMAN, a new entertainment that has revolutionized the world. In the virtual space, Drink World, People use BOTTLEMAN to do Bottle battles with one another. All strong bottle fighters, aim to be the Bottle King! The main character, COTA COGA, meets his partner BOTTLEMAN "COLAMARU" to become the best Bottle King in the world.

Takara Tomy launched the toy line on Saturday . The toys will interact with a tie-in Nintendo Switch game for six kinds of battles.

The anime centers around a boy named Cōta Cōga (Cōga Cōta in Japanese name order, an apparent wordplay on Coca-Cola). Cōta strives to be the world's best Bottle King at the Bottle Battles in the virtual Drink World. He comes across his Bottleman partner Colamaru (Kōramaru) and then wages battles with various rivals.

The cast includes:

Itsuro Kawasaki ( Rental Magica , Shining Hearts , Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION ) directed the episode at Gaina (formerly Fukushima Gainax ), and Sayaka Ono ( CROSS ANGE Rondo of Angel and Dragon ) designed the characters. The rock band The50kaitenz is contributing the theme song.

Takara Tomy had been teasing this line as "Project BM." Takara Tomy previously offered the B-Daman franchise of marble-shooting toys which inspired several manga and anime series.