Cap Kakumei Bottleman Net Anime Teased in Promo Video

Takara Tomy began streaming a promotional video for the web anime for its recently announced Cap Kakumei Bottleman (Cap Revolution Bottleman) franchise on Tuesday. The series of 25 5-minute anime shorts will debut on Takara Tomy 's YouTube channel on Friday, October 9 at 4:00 p.m., and the TV Tokyo children's variety show Oha-Suta will also introduce the anime and toy information every Friday.





The toy line will officially launch on October 24. The toys will interact with a tie-in Nintendo Switch game for six kinds of battles.

The anime centers around a boy named Kōta Kōka (Kōka Kōta in Japanese name order, an apparent wordplay on Coca-Cola). Kōta strives to be the world's best Bottle King at the Bottle Battles in the virtual Drink World. He comes across his Bottleman partner Colamaru (Kōramaru) and then wages battles with various rivals.

The cast includes:

Mana Hirata as Kōta Kōka, the "Burning Fireball Rookie"

as Kōta Kōka, the "Burning Fireball Rookie" KENN as Ryō Hokari , Kōta Kōka's rival and the "Blue-Dragon Shooting Prince"

Katsumi Fukuhara as Goemon Ōi (an apparent wordplay on the popular Japanese green tea Ōi Ocha), the "Sharpshooter Samurai"

Ryōta Iwasaki as Hanta Minezaki, the "Rising New Opponent?!"

Takaya Kuroda as Suezō Hokari (an apparent wordplay on Pocari Sweat ), the creator of Bottleman and the BMBC chair

Eriko Matsui as Natsu Jajjina (not pictured) Hikari Yūki as Momo Jajjina (not pictured)

The rock band The50kaitenz is contributing the theme song.

Takara Tomy had been teasing this line as "Project BM." Takara Tomy previously offered the B-Daman franchise of marble-shooting toys which inspired several manga and anime series.