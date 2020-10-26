Bow Ditama Ends 'Shōgakusei wa Mama demo Ii desu ka?' Manga

Series centering on man's reincarnated mother launch in December 2017

Bow Ditama ended the Shōgakusei wa Mama demo Ii desu ka? (Is it Alright if the Grade School Student is my Mother?) manga in the December issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine on Monday. The fourth and final compiled book volume will ship on December 4.

The "heart-warming reincarnation comedy" centers on Takehiro Tokuyama, a man worn out in his job in the game industry. An elementary school girl named Kokona appears one day and comforts him with a hug. Takehiro is worried about being mistaken for someone with a lolita complex. However, the girl reveals that she is his reincarnated mother, and Takehiro's life changes in a big way after that day.

Ditama launched the manga in the magazine in December 2017. Kodansha released the third volume in March.

Ditama's Kiss×sis manga received an OAV adaptation that shipped with volumes of the manga, beginning with its third volume in 2008, and ending with its 12th installment in the 14th volume in 2015. The manga also inspired a television anime in 2010. The series launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in 2004, and Kodansha published the manga's 22nd compiled book volume in March.

Ditama ended the Fight Ippatsu! Jūden-chan!! manga in 2013. The series inspired a television anime series in 2009, which Crunchyroll streamed as it aired in Japan. North American distributor Media Blasters released the series on home video.

Additionally, Ditama drew the art for Bunjuro Nakayama 's Mahoromatic manga.