Kumiko Suekane's Versailles of the Dead Manga Ends

Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app published the final chapter of Kumiko Suekane 's Versailles of the Dead manga on Saturday. The manga's fifth and final volume will ship in December.

Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

While en route from Austria to marry Louis XVI and become the Queen of France, Marie Antoinette's carriage is intercepted by bloodthirsty zombies. The sole survivor of the attack is Marie's twin brother, Albert. He heads for Versailles in his sister's gown–and instead of continuing life as himself, decides to take his sister's place. Now at the heart of the French royal court, Albert must face the undead horrors as the man who would be queen.

The manga launched in Shogakukan 's Hibana magazine in January 2016, but moved to the Manga ONE app in November 2017 after the magazine ceased publication. The manga went on hiatus in September 2018, and returned in September 2019. The manga then entered its "second part" in October 2019.

Shogakukan published the fourth compiled volume on April 17. Seven Seas Entertainment released the second volume in March 2019.