Godzilla Singular Point Anime Series Reveals Story, Video, More Staff, Visual

Netflix Anime Festival 2020 presented a story introduction, promotional video, and new teaser visual for the Godzilla Singular Point anime series on Tuesday. The story will follow "the young geniuses Mei Kamino, a female researcher, and Yun Arikawa, a male engineer, as they take on an unprecedented threat with their companions."

When danger comes up from the depths, only young geniuses Mei, Yun, and their team can face the threat in Godzilla Singular Point! Take a first look at next year's new series featuring the classic monster. @CG_Orange_eng @TOHO_GODZILLA pic.twitter.com/B7VWyGb3ZZ — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

The anime's official website also opened and listed more staff members. Satoshi Ishino ( Date A Live , Excel Saga , No. 6 ) is adapting Kazue Katō 's original character designs for animation. Ryuichi Ikeuchi , Yuushi Koshida , and Masashi Suzuki are directing the CG, and Kensuke Yamamoto is directing the visual effects. The other staffers include:

As previously announced, Atsushi Takahashi ( Blue Exorcist movie , Doraemon the Movie: "Kachi-Kochi" Nobita's Great Adventure in the Antarctic , Rideback ) is directing the series at BONES and Orange , which are collaborating to combine "hand-drawn and CG animation styles."

Kan Sawada ( Doraemon films, Yowamushi Pedal ) is composing the music, and Japanese science-fiction novelist Toh Enjoe ( The Empire of Corpses ) is supervising and writing the scripts in his first television project. Kazue Katō , creator of the Blue Exorcist manga , is drafting the original character designs. Eiji Yamamori ( Princess Mononoke , Spirited Away , The Wind Rises key animator) is designing the Kaiju monsters.

The series will also premiere on Tokyo MX and other channels in April 2021. Netflix will stream the anime exclusively worldwide, although Japan will receive it first.

Netflix previously debuted a Godzilla anime film trilogy between November 2017 and November 2018. Kobun Shizuno ( Detective Conan: The Darkest Nightmare and other Detective Conan movies, Fist of the North Star: The Legend of Kenshirô , Fist of the North Star: The Legend of Toki ) and Hiroyuki Seshita ( Ajin , Knights of Sidonia ) directed the films at Polygon Pictures . Gen Urobuchi ( Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Fate/Zero , Psycho-Pass ) of Nitroplus is credited with the story concept and screenplay. Urobuchi was also responsible for series composition with Yūsuke Kozaki .

The iconic TOHO monster previously inspired the 1978 American animated series Godzilla, the two-part Susume! Godzilland educational animation in 1994 and 1996, the 1998 American animated Godzilla: The Series, and the 2018 animated Tadaima! Chibi Godzilla shorts for the web and theaters.