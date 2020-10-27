Visual Art's/Key Announces 3 New Kinetic Novels

Project:LUNAR, Project:PORTER launch in 2021; Project:LOOPER "coming soon"

Visual Art's/Key announced on Monday three new kinetic novels: Project:LOOPER, Project:LUNAR, and Project:PORTER.

Title: Project:LOOPER

Release: "Coming Soon"

Creators: Ryukishi07 (scenario), Kei Mochizuki (illustrations)

Synopsis: Let's set out to find a real treasure Taira is a high school student who is obsessed with geocaching, a GPS-based treasure hunting game. One day during summer vacation, Taira and her friends get drawn into a mysterious incident while out treasure-hunting. The real and imagined become interconnected. Thoughts are thrown into chaos. Tomorrow becomes today.

Swallowed up by a time vortex, they are trapped in a never-ending time loop, repeating "today" again and again.

Then they meet other "loopers." Simon, the leader, and the mysterious girl Mia. If they join forces, will they be able to break out from this eternal prison...?

Title: Project:LUNAR

Release: 2021

Creator: Takeshi Matsuyama (scenario)

Synopsis: The Moon and Earth: a love story spanning 384,400 kilometers Skyout is a cutting-edge VR action-battle race. T-bit is not your ordinary high school student. He's also an undefeated genius gamer. Day in and day out, he logs into Skyout, winning lots of prize money.

But one day he ends up wandering into a mysterious area. Lunar World, a Moon server whose existence no one knows about. There T-bit meets an AI avatar who introduces herself as LUNAR-Q.

It turns out that she's a rejected mascot character for a lunar terraforming project, and she dreams of seeing the Earth some day...

Title: Project:PORTER

Release: 2021

Creator: Romeo Tanaka (scenario)

Synopsis: If I make it to the other side of the sky, I can become human... Earth has been taken over by a group of machines that created a "singularity." Humanity is forced to live hidden in the shadows.

One day a transporter receives an odd request. Their cargo this time will be a girl android developed as a family member substitute. She is unaffected by the Singularity Machines.

Despite being put off by the girl's naive behavior, the transporter sets out on the journey. Sometimes it's human bandits they must evade, other times it's the machines they run from. Undeterred by such dangerous situations, they press on to make the delivery.

The girl often talks about wanting to become human. Their destination is a space elevator, so tall it appears to pierce the sky. The rumor is that androids who make it to the top can be made human, but is it true?