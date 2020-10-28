Sony revealed on Thursday in its financial results presentation for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 that it shipped 1.5 million PlayStation 4 units during the quarter ending on September 30, bringing the console's worldwide total to 113.8 million units.

The 1.5 million units shipped is down from 2.8 million units shipped during the same period of the previous fiscal year. Sony shipped a total of 13.6 million units during fiscal year 2019, surpassing its forecast of 13.5 million total units. The console shipped 1.9 million units in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Sony also revealed that its PlayStation Plus service has approximately 45.9 million subscribers, up from 45 million in the first quarter.

The PlayStation 4 console launched in the U.S. and Canada in November 2013 and in Japan in February 2014.

The PlayStation 5 will launch in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12. The console will launch in the rest of the world on November 19. The PS5 will retail for US$499.99, and the PS5 Digital Edition (which does not include an optical disc drive) will retail for US$399.99.

Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment , told Reuters on Thursday that Sony has pre-sold as many PS5 consoles in the first 12 hours of pre-orders in the U.S. as it did in the first 12 weeks for PS4. Bloomberg additionally reported that Sony aims to sell 7.6 million PS5 consoles by the end of the fiscal year (March 31, 2021).