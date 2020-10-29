Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Is 1st Manga to Take Top 22 Spots in Japan's Weekly Sales

Oricon: Series has sold 90.5 million print copies in Japan

All 22 volumes of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga occupied the top 22 spots in Oricon's comic sales chart for the October 19-25 week — the first time any series has accomplished this feat since Oricon began publishing its book sales charts in April 2008. The 22nd volume has now ranked at #1 for four consecutive weeks, with 326,000 print copies sold so far. The series overall has now occupied the entire weekly top 10 chart a record six times since the manga began.

The October 19-25 week is the first full week of sales that Oricon recorded after the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film opened on October 16.

The manga achieved a similar feat earlier this year in February when it occupied the top 19 spots, with 19th volume (the most recent volume at the time) at #1. Separately, the manga's 20th volume also ranked at #1 and #2 in May with its regular and limited editions.

According to Oricon, the manga franchise has sold a total of 90.518 million print copies in Japan — the second highest manga series total that Oricon has recorded since it began publishing its book sales charts. The manga has 100 million copies in circulation (including digital copies, which Oricon does not count) as of the 22nd volume's release on October 2. It is the eighth manga title from Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to reach 100 million copies in circulation (not sales).

Shueisha revealed last November that the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga was the company's second highest-selling manga in 2019, second only to Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga.

The manga ended on May 18. The book franchise also includes several novels.

Source: Oricon