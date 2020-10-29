WIT Studio Animates Tales of the Rays Smartphone Game's New Arc Video

"Last Cradle" arc available in app now

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming an animated opening video on Wednesday for the new "Last Cradle" arc of its Tales of the Rays smartphone game. Wit Studio animated the video. The video features the song "I Believe" by BoA , who last performed a song for the Tales of franchise with Tales of Graces in 2009.

Bandai Namco Entertainment is also streaming a commercial for the new arc.

The game inspired a short anime titled "Tales of the Rays: Everlasting Destiny," which premiered in the app in July 2019. Bandai Namco Entertainment previously streamed an animated video for the game's "Fairy's Requiem" story featuring the song "Mirai kara no Hikari" by DEEN in January 2019. The Tales of the Rays Gekijō gag anime spinoff debuted in July 2018.

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in February 2017. Bandai Namco Entertainment America released the game in English later that year, although the English version ended service in May 2018.

The Tales of the Rays game itself features new characters Ickx Neve (voiced by Natsuki Hanae ) and Mileena Weiss ( Haruka Terui ), along with a cast of returning characters from other Tales of games. Hidenori Matsubara ( Sakura Wars , In This Corner of the World ) designed the characters and Takumi Miyajima ( Tales of Symphonia , Tales of the Abyss ) wrote the scenario. Wit Studio also animated the original opening theme sequence and Alexandros performed the opening song "New Wall."

Sources: Wit Studio 's Twitter account, Bandai Namco Entertainment 's YouTube channel, Tales of the Rays game's website, Gamer



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.