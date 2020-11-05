Capcom's Network Compromised by 3rd Party

CAPCOM announced on Wednesday that some of the company group's networks experienced issues that affected access to its systems, including email and file servers, starting on November 2 in the early morning. The issues were due to unauthorized access from a third party, and CAPCOM has halted some internal network operations.

The company apologized to affected stakeholders, and it stated that customer information was not breached. CAPCOM added that the incident also has not affected its online game connections or website access.

CAPCOM is consulting with the police and other authorities to investigate and restore its systems. The company will continue to offer updates regarding this incident.

