Kentō Ankoku Den Cestvs, Kentō Shitō Den Cestvs Manga Get TV Anime in April 2021

A " Fuji TV Anime Lineup Press Conference 2020" livestream event on Thursday revealed that Shizuya Wazarai 's Kentō Ankoku Den Cestvs and Kentō Shitō Den Cestvs manga will get a television anime adaptation that will premiere on Fuji TV 's Ultra+ programming block in April 2021. The anime will be titled Cestvs: The Roman Fighter . The livestream also revealed a trailer for the show.

Toshifumi Kawase ( Tenjho Tenge , Matchless Raijin-Oh ) is the chief director of the anime. Bandai Namco Pictures is producing the series. Hiromu Mineta is starring in the anime as Cestvs, in his first starring role in an anime. Professional boxer Yoshihiro Kamegai is advising the staff for boxing scenes in the anime. Masahiro Tokuda , Akihiro Manabe , and Yoshiyasu Ueda are composing the music. LOGIC&MAGIC are producing the CG.

Kentō Ankoku Den Cestvs ran in Young Animal from 1997 to 2009 and had 15 volumes. Kentō Shitō Den Cestvs launched in Young Animal in 2010, and then moved to Young Animal Arashi in 2014. The manga then moved again to the Manga Park app in 2018. Hakusensha published the ninth volume on June 28.

The original manga takes place at the height of the Roman Empire, and follows Cestvs, a boy who is enslaved and placed in a training school for boxers to fight in the Colosseum.

