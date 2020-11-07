News
My Hero Academia Ranks at #1 on U.S. Monthly BookScan October List

posted on by Adriana Hazra
17 manga volumes including Demon Slayer, Chainsaw Man, One-Punch Man, Uzumaki, Wotakoi, Tokyo Ghoul, The Promised Neverland rank in top 20

Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 25 ranked at #1 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for October.

This month's list featured 17 manga volumes, including:

The BookScan rankings collect data sales from more than 16,000 locations including Barnes & Noble and other book chains, independent bookshops, and online purchases — but not sales at comic book stores, Walmart.com, and some other venues. The rankings cover about 85% of the U.S. trade print book market.

