My Hero Academia Ranks at #1 on U.S. Monthly BookScan October List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
17 manga volumes including Demon Slayer, Chainsaw Man, One-Punch Man, Uzumaki, Wotakoi, Tokyo Ghoul, The Promised Neverland rank in top 20
Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 25 ranked at #1 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for October.
This month's list featured 17 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 25
- #2 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1
- #3 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 2
- #4 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 17
- #5 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 1
- #6 — ONE and Yūsuke Murata's One-Punch Man volume 21
- #7 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 24
- #8 — Junji Ito's Uzumaki Hardcover
- #9 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #11 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 3
- #12 — Fujita's Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku volume 4
- #13 — Sui Ishida's Tokyo Ghoul volume 1
- #15 — Tomohito Oda's Komi Can't Communicate volume 9
- #16 — Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's The Promised Neverland volume 1
- #17 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 4
- #18 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 2
- #20 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 5
The BookScan rankings collect data sales from more than 16,000 locations including Barnes & Noble and other book chains, independent bookshops, and online purchases — but not sales at comic book stores, Walmart.com, and some other venues. The rankings cover about 85% of the U.S. trade print book market.
