My Hero Academia Ranks at #2 on U.S. Monthly BookScan September List
14 manga volumes including Dragon Ball Super, Demon Slayer, Venus In The Blind Spot, SPY x FAMILY, Promised Neverland, Tokyo Ghoul, Toilet Bound Hanako-kun rank in top 20
Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1 ranked at #2 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for September.
This month's list featured 14 manga volumes, including:
- #2 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1
- #3 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 2
- #5 — Toyotarō and Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball Super volume 10
- #6 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 16
- #7 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 24
- #8 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #11 — Junji Ito's Venus In The Blind Spot
- #12 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 2
- #13 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 3
- #14 — Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's The Promised Neverland volume 1
- #15 — Sui Ishida's Tokyo Ghoul volume 1
- #17 — Iro Aida's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun volume 1
- #19 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 4
- #20 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 2
The BookScan rankings collect data sales from more than 16,000 locations including Barnes & Noble and other book chains, independent bookshops, and online purchases — but not sales at comic book stores, Walmart.com, and some other venues. The rankings cover about 85% of the U.S. trade print book market.
