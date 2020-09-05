News
My Hero Academia Ranks at #5 on U.S. Monthly BookScan August List

posted on by Adriana Hazra
10 manga volumes including Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, One Piece, Venus In The Blind Spot, Haikyu!! rank in top 20

Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1 ranked at #5 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for August.

This month's list featured 10 manga volumes, including:

The BookScan rankings collect data sales from more than 16,000 locations including Barnes & Noble and other book chains, independent bookshops, and online purchases — but not sales at comic book stores, Walmart.com, and some other venues. The rankings cover about 85% of the U.S. trade print book market.

Source: ICv2 (Milton Griepp)

