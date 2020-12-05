My Hero Academia Ranks at #1 on U.S. Monthly BookScan November List

Whether or not the idea of a nearly forty-year-old dating a teenager makes you squirm is still likely to be a deciding factor as to whether you want to pick up this book, however. ― With a title that rivals those of many light novels in length and a reincarnation plotline, it would be very easy to make assumptions about Hato Hachiya's We Swore to Meet in the Next Life and that's When Things Got Weird...