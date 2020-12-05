News
My Hero Academia Ranks at #1 on U.S. Monthly BookScan November List

posted on by Adriana Hazra
16 manga volumes including Haikyu!!, Demon SlayerToilet-Bound Hanako-kun, Tokyo Ghoul,Uzumaki, Berserk rank in top 20

Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1 ranked at #1 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for November.

This month's list featured 16 manga volumes, including:

  • #1 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1
  • #2 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 2
  • #4 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 25
  • #5 — Haruichi Furudate's Haikyu!! volume 1
  • #6 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 18
  • #7 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
  • #8 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 3
  • #9 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 24
  • #10 — Iro Aida's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun volume 1
  • #11 —  Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 4
  • #12 — Sui Ishida's Tokyo Ghoul volume 1
  • #13 — Junji Ito's Uzumaki Hardcover
  • #14 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 5
  • #15 — Haruichi Furudate's Haikyu!! volume 2 
  • #16 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 2  
  • #20 — Kentarou Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 6 Hardcover

The BookScan rankings collect data sales from more than 16,000 locations including Barnes & Noble and other book chains, independent bookshops, and online purchases — but not sales at comic book stores, Walmart.com, and some other venues. The rankings cover about 85% of the U.S. trade print book market.

Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)

follow-up of My Hero Academia Ranks at #1 on U.S. Monthly BookScan October List
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives