B-Project Idol Franchise Gets 3rd Anime Season, 1st Console Game for Switch

The " B-PROJECT Thrive Live 2020 -Music Drugger-" event announced on Saturday that a third B-PROJECT television anime season is launching. The event also announced that the project is inspiring its first console game, B-PROJECT Ryūsei*Fantasia ( B-PROJECT Shooting Star*Fantasia) for the Nintendo Switch. The game will encapsulate B-PROJECT 's five-year history with new plot scenarios, new music, and full voicing of scenes that spotlight each of the idol groups' 14 members.





A Blu-ray Disc and a DVD of the event itself will go on sale on May 26. The " B-PROJECT RealMotion Live 2020" concerts will stream on November 22 and 23 from the Makuhari Messe venue's Makuhari Event Hall in Chiba.

B-PROJECT is MAGES ' fictional male idol project featuring character designs by Devils and Realist creator Utako Yukihiro . The anime's first season premiered in July 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The second season premiered in January 2019, and Crunchyroll also streamed the season as it aired.

Crunchyroll describes the story of the second season:

Protagonist Sumisora Tsubasa works in the A&R division of industry giant record company "Gandala Music." Together with the members of B-PROJECT , the idol unit she manages, they overcame all manner of accidents and even achieved their dream of performing a concert at the JAPAN Dome, which was a huge success! Tsubasa, Kitakore, THRIVE, and MoonS head towards their next stage and meet KiLLER KiNG. The next emotional stage of " B-PROJECT " begins now--!

The first two seasons' staff included MAGES head Chiyomaru Shikura ( Steins;Gate , Occultic;Nine ), credited with planning and original work. The original illustrations were credited to Utako Yukihiro , and Takanori Nishikawa ( T.M. Revolution ) was the overall producer. Makoto Moriwaki ( Tantei Opera Milky Holmes , PriPara ) replaced Eiji Suganuma as director in the second season.

Source: B's Log