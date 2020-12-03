Manga Planet Licenses 11 Manga from Shodensha Publishing

Titles include Teiji ni Agaretara, Madoka no Himitsu , more

Manga Planet announced on Tuesday that it has licensed 11 josei manga titles from Shodensha Publishing . The titles are:

Teiji ni Agaretara by Ayu Inui

by Ayu Inui Madoka no Himitsu by Deme Kingyobachi

by Deme Kingyobachi Hitogoto Desu Kara! by Yuni

by Yuni Haguchi-san by Qurappe

by Qurappe Kimi ga Dokodemo Koi wa Koi by sajimakatana

by sajimakatana Strawberry Canyon by Hiromi Sakuta

by Hiromi Sakuta Tsuki to Suppin by Yu Akegata

by Yu Akegata How are you? by Yamamoto Miki

by Yamamoto Miki Karasu no Itoshi Kyoto Meshi by uota minami

by uota minami 10sai Shita no Kare Dakedo by Nagi Sawara

by Nagi Sawara Hiizurutokoro no Snack by Rena Yamamoto

Manga Planet will announce the English-language titles and release dates for the manga at a later date. The first chapters of each super light novel will be available for free in the Manga Planet Library. Subscribers will be able to read subsequent chapters.

Manga Planet launched in November 2019. The service costs US$6.99 per month and allows users unlimited access to English-translated manga. In addition to manga licensed from publishers, the service offers works licensed from independent artists.

Manga Planet is also working with publishers LEED Publishing Co., Ltd. , Bunkasha Publishing Co., Ltd. ; Kaiohsha Publishing Co., Ltd.; San-Ei Corporation Co., Ltd.; Tokuma Shoten Publishing Co., Ltd. ; Shodensha Publishing Co., Ltd.; Home-sha , Starts Publishing Corporation, K.K. HarperCollins Japan , and MugenUp Inc.

Manga Planet started as a joint project between Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. and Fantasista , Inc. in 2012. The companies' goal with Manga Planet is to "[bring] new manga to fans from all over the world and support artists and the industry."

Source: Press release