Live-Action Cherry Magic! Show Gets Net Spinoff

TV Tokyo revealed on Thursday that the live-action series of Yū Toyota 's Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ( 30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii ) manga will have a two-episode net spinoff that will debut on the Tsutaya Premium streaming service on December 24.

The first episode is titled "Valentine-hen & Rokkaku-hen" (Valentine Chapter & Rokkaku Chapter), focusing on Adachi and Kurosawa's Valentine's Day story, as well as a story about Rokkaku suspecting the relationship between Adachi and Kurosawa. The second episode is titled "Tsuge, Minato-hen" that will focus on the characters Tsuge and Minato.

The series premiered on TV Tokyo on October 9, and it also streams on the Tsutaya Premium service.

The series stars Eiji Akaso ( Kamen Rider Build, pictured left in image at right) as 30-year-old salaryman Kiyoshi Adachi, and Keita Machida (Gekidan Exile member, pictured right in image at right) as his elite, handsome co-worker Yūichi Kurosawa. This is Akaso's first headlining role (as opposed to acting in an ensemble) in a television series. Erika Yoshida (live-action Boys Over Flowers Season 2 , Heroine Shikkaku, Sensei Kunshu ) is writing the scripts, and Hiroki Kazama (live-action Cheer Boys!!) is directing.

Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Adachi, a thirty-year-old virgin, has developed the power to read people's minds by touching them. After a brush with his very handsome colleague, Adachi realizes he has a raging crush on none other than Adachi himself!

The manga began serialization on pixiv 's Gangan pixiv service in 2018. The manga's fifth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on October 22. Square Enix Manga released the second volume on September 8, and it is the first boys-love manga that the company has published in English.

Sources: TV Tokyo, Comic Natalie