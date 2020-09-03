'Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!' Boys-Love Manga Gets Live-Action Show

Yū Toyota 's Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ( 30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii ) manga is inspiring a live-action television series this fall. The series will premiere on TV Tokyo on October 8 at 25:00 (effectively, October 9 at 1:00 a.m.), and it will also stream on the Tsutaya Premium service.

Square Enix licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Adachi, a thirty-year-old virgin, has developed the power to read people's minds by touching them. After a brush with his very handsome colleague, Adachi realizes he has a raging crush on none other than Adachi himself!

The series will star Eiji Akaso ( Kamen Rider Build, pictured left in image above) as 30-year-old salaryman Kiyoshi Adachi, and Keita Machida (Gekidan Exile member, pictured right in image above) as his elite, handsome co-worker Yūichi Kurosawa. This is Akaso's first headlining role (as opposed to acting in an ensemble) in a television series. Erika Yoshida (live-action Boys Over Flowers Season 2 , Heroine Shikkaku, Sensei Kunshu ) is writing the scripts, and Hiroki Kazama (live-action Cheer Boys!! ) is directing.

The manga began serialization on pixiv 's Gangan pixiv service in 2018. The manga's fourth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on May 22.

Square Enix published the first manga volume in English on March 10, and it will release the second volume on September 8. It is the first boys-love manga that the company has published in English.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web