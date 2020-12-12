Kaiten Books Licenses 3 Manga for Digital Release in 2021

Company to publish Gacha Girls Corps, The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting, Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! manga

Kaiten Books announced on Friday that it has licensed three manga for digital release in 2021.

Title: Gacha Girls Corps ( Gachi wo Mawashite Nakama wo Fuyasu: Saikyō no Bishōjo Gundan wo Tsukuriagero )

Creators: Chinkururi (original story), Syuu Haruno (art), Isegawa Yasutaka (character design)

Release date: January 8

Synopsis: Got an itching for an adventure that's out of this world? Well we gacha covered! Follow Heihachi as he's pulled into a different world with his smartphone where he needs to do what he does best to survive—roll gacha!



Title: The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting ( Kumichō Musume to Seiwagakari )

Creator: Tsukiya

Release date: February 12

Synopsis: Kirishima Tooru is as vicious a yakuza as they come, to the point where he's earned the nickname "the Demon of Sakuragi." To get him under control, he's suddenly given a new mission straight from the boss—to babysit his daughter!



Title: Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! ( Tsuihōsha Shokudō e Yōkoso! Saikyō Party wo Tsuihōsareta Ryōrinin (Lv.99) wa, Inaka de Nengan no Bōkensha Shokudō wo Akimasu! )

Creator: Yuuki Kimikawa (original story), Tsumumi (art), Gaou (character design)

Release date: March 12

Synopsis: Dennis is one of the most popular members of the Silverwing Battalion, the world's strongest party—until the leader exiles him from the group out of spite. Stripped of his home, he starts life anew with a young girl named Atelier and opens up a restaurant!



Kaiten Books is a new California-based manga localizing and publishing company.