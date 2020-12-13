Funimation Premieres English Dub of Gleipnir Anime on Sunday

Funimation announced on Saturday that it is premiering an English dub of the television anime of Sun Takeda 's Gleipnir manga with two episodes on Sunday.

The company also announced the cast for the English dub :

Funimation

describes the series:

Gleipnir follows typical high schooler Kagaya Shuichi after he discovers that he can turn into a cartoon dog with a gun. Yes, you read that right. Kagaya, after finding that one of his classmates is trapped in a fire, discovers that he can turn into a dog with a giant gun. He saves the girl, and the two share the knowledge of Kagaya's secret. But Kurea Aoki has other motives. She's on the hunt for her family's killer—her sister. Just how far will she go for retribution? And at what cost to Kagaya?

The company began streaming the series with subtitles this past spring.

The series premiered on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , Sun TV , and KBS Kyoto channels on April 5 at 11:30 p.m., and then ran on the AT-X channel as well as on various streaming services in Japan.

Kazuhiro Yoneda ( Yona of the Dawn , Kabukibu! ) directed the anime at PINE JAM . Shinichi Inotsume ( The Price of Smiles , PERSONA 5 the Animation ) supervised the series scripts, and Takahiro Kishida ( Baccano! , Haikyu!! ) designed the characters. Ryōhei Sataka composed the music. H-el-ical// (former Kalafina member Hikaru Masai ) performed the anime's opening theme song, and Mili performed the ending theme song "Ame to Taieki to Nioi" (Rain, Bodily Fluids, and Smell).

Takeda launched the manga in Young Magazine the 3rd in October 2015. Kodansha Comics publishes manga in English.

Source: Funimation