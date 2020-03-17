Gleipnir Anime's 2nd Video Unveils Ending Song Artists, April 5 Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Sun Takeda 's Gleipnir manga updated on Tuesday with the anime's second promotional video and a new key visual. The video reveals that the international music group Mili is performing the ending theme song "Ame to Taieki to Nioi" (Rain, Bodily Fluids, and Smell), and that the anime will premiere on April 5.





The series will premiere on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , Sun TV , and KBS Kyoto channels on April 5 at 11:30 p.m., and then it will run on the AT-X channel as well as on various streaming services in Japan.

The main cast includes Natsuki Hanae as Shuichi Kagaya, Nao Tōyama as Kurea Aoki, and Kana Hanazawa as Erena Aoki. The other cast members, from left to right at the bottom of the image below, include:

Kazuhiro Yoneda ( Yona of the Dawn , Kabukibu! ) is directing the anime at PINE JAM . Shinichi Inotsume ( The Price of Smiles , PERSONA 5 the Animation ) is supervising the series scripts, and Takahiro Kishida ( Baccano! , Haikyu!! ) is designing the characters. Ryōhei Sataka is composing the music. H-el-ical// (former Kalafina member Hikaru Masai ) performs the anime's opening theme song.

Kodansha Comics publishes manga in English. The publisher describes the first volume:

Shuichi Kagaya an ordinary high school kid in a boring little town. But when a beautiful classmate is caught in a warehouse fire, he discovers a mysterious power: he can transform into a furry dog with an oversized revolver and a zipper down his back. He saves the girl's life, sharing his secret with her. But she's searching for the sister who killed her family, and she doesn't care how degrading it gets: she will use Shuichi to accomplish her mission …

Takeda launched the manga in Young Magazine the 3rd in October 2015.