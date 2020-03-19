Funimation to Stream Gleipnir Anime in Spring

Series premieres in Japan on April 5

Funimation announced on Thursday that it will stream the television anime of Sun Takeda 's Gleipnir manga during the spring season.

Funimation describes the series:

Gleipnir follows typical high schooler Kagaya Shuichi after he discovers that he can turn into a cartoon dog with a gun. Yes, you read that right. Kagaya, after finding that one of his classmates is trapped in a fire, discovers that he can turn into a dog with a giant gun. He saves the girl, and the two share the knowledge of Kagaya's secret. But Kurea Aoki has other motives. She's on the hunt for her family's killer—her sister. Just how far will she go for retribution? And at what cost to Kagaya?

The series will premiere on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , Sun TV , and KBS Kyoto channels on April 5 at 11:30 p.m., and then it will run on the AT-X channel as well as on various streaming services in Japan.

Kazuhiro Yoneda ( Yona of the Dawn , Kabukibu! ) is directing the anime at PINE JAM . Shinichi Inotsume ( The Price of Smiles , PERSONA 5 the Animation ) is supervising the series scripts, and Takahiro Kishida ( Baccano! , Haikyu!! ) is designing the characters. Ryōhei Sataka is composing the music. H-el-ical// (former Kalafina member Hikaru Masai ) is performing the anime's opening theme song, and Mili are performing the ending theme song "Ame to Taieki to Nioi" (Rain, Bodily Fluids, and Smell).

Takeda launched the manga in Young Magazine the 3rd in October 2015. Kodansha Comics publishes manga in English.

Source: Funimation