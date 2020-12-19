Haikyu!! Stage Plays Get New 'View From the Summit 2' Play in March-May 2021

Play to run in 5 Japanese cities

The official website for the Hyper Projection Engeki Haikyū!! stage play series based on Haruichi Furudate 's Haikyu!! manga announced on Saturday that the franchise will get a new play titled Hyper Projection Engeki Haikyū!!: Itadaki no Keishoku 2 (The View From the Summit 2) that will run in March through May 2021.

The play will run in Tokyo on March 20-21, in Miyagi on April 3-4, in Osaka from April 9-11, in Hyogo on April 17-18, in Fukuoka on April 23-24, and in Tokyo again on April 29 through May 9.

The official Twitter account for the plays streamed a short video for the new play on Saturday, which teases that the next play, the 11th in the franchise, will be the final play in the series.

The Hyper Projection Engeki Haikyū!!: The Dumpster Battle ran in Tokyo from October 31 through November 3, and ran in Osaka from November 7-15. Some performances were canceled in Osaka due to staff and/or cast membesr testing positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The play then ran in Miyagi prefecture on November 21-22, then in Fukuoka on November 28-29, and then in Tokyo again from December 4-13.

The previous play in the franchise, Hyper Projection Engeki Haikyū!! Saikyō no Chōsensha , canceled its planned runs in Hyogo, Miyagi, Fukuoka, Osaka, and Tokyo in March through May due to COVID-19.

The first stage play in the franchise debuted in late 2015.