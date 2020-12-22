Sachi's Monstrous Appetite Manga Ends on January 22

The February 2021 issue of Kodansha 's Morning two magazine revealed on Monday that Chomoran 's Sachi's Monstrous Appetite ( Ano Hito no I ni wa Boku ga Tarinai ) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on January 22.

Kodansha Comics licensed the manga, and will release the first volume on December 29. It describes the manga:

Makie's a boy in love, with his tall, older classmate Sachi. As a sign of his affection, he makes Sachi a special lunch every day. Sachi loves Makie, too, but she has a secret... she's actually a shapeshifting monster called a watari, and she was drawn to Makie because he smells...delicious! But it's not just Sachi who's drawn to Makie's scent, and soon, he realizes the entire monster world is after him. Fortunately, Sachi's a watari who eats watari, and she pledges to protect him. But how long can Makie survive, with Sachi's appetite the only thing between him and a monster's belly?

Chomoran launched the manga in Morning two in 2018, and Kodansha released the fifth compiled book volume on May 22.