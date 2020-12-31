Type-Moon's Tsukihime Visual Novel Remake Reveals New Cast, Summer Launch on PS4, Switch in Video

The " Fate Project New Year's Eve TV Special 2020" ended with an announcement that the Tsukihime -A piece of blue glass moon- remake of Type-Moon 's Tsukihime dōjin visual novel game will debut on the PlayStation 4 and Switch in summer 2021. The announcement featured a video that announced the main staff and previewed the voice cast.

The game will feature a different voice cast from the 2003 Lunar Legend Tsukihime television anime adaptation:

Kinoko Nasu is returning to write the scenario and direct the remake, and Takashi Takeuchi is also back as character designer. The rest of the staff includes:

This time, ReoNa is performing the theme song "Seimeisen" (Lifeline) with the label Sacra Music , and ufotable is animation the opening.

Type-Moon 's original doujin game debuted at Winter Comic Market in 2000. The 12-episode anime adaptation premiered in 2003 and Geneon Entertainment released the series on DVD in North America.

Sasakishonen drew a manga based on Tsukihime beginning in 2004, and DrMaster released six of the 10 volumes of the series in English. Takeru Kirishima began a manga based on the sequel, Melty Blood , in 2006 and Kadokawa Shoten published the ninth and final compiled volume in 2010.



Source: Fate Project New Year's Eve TV Special 2020