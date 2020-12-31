News
Type-Moon's Tsukihime Visual Novel Remake Reveals New Cast, Summer Launch on PS4, Switch in Video
posted on by Egan Loo
The "Fate Project New Year's Eve TV Special 2020" ended with an announcement that the Tsukihime -A piece of blue glass moon- remake of Type-Moon's Tsukihime dōjin visual novel game will debut on the PlayStation 4 and Switch in summer 2021. The announcement featured a video that announced the main staff and previewed the voice cast.
The game will feature a different voice cast from the 2003 Lunar Legend Tsukihime television anime adaptation:
- Ryōsuke Kanemoto as Shiki Tohno
- Ikumi Hasegawa as Arcueid Brunestud
- Kaede Hondo as Ciel
- Shino Shimoji as Akiha Tohno
- Yūki Kuwahara as Kohaku
- Kana Ichinose as Hisui
Kinoko Nasu is returning to write the scenario and direct the remake, and Takashi Takeuchi is also back as character designer. The rest of the staff includes:
- Art Director: Hirokazu Koyama
- Technical Director/Script: BLACK
- Graphic: Takao Aotsuki, Kaetsu, Shima-Udon, Sunatori-Otokō
- Script: Urushinohara
- Program: Kiyobee
- Music: Hideyuki Fukasawa, Keita Haga
- Logo Design: WINFANWORKS
This time, ReoNa is performing the theme song "Seimeisen" (Lifeline) with the label Sacra Music, and ufotable is animation the opening.
Type-Moon's original doujin game debuted at Winter Comic Market in 2000. The 12-episode anime adaptation premiered in 2003 and Geneon Entertainment released the series on DVD in North America.
Sasakishonen drew a manga based on Tsukihime beginning in 2004, and DrMaster released six of the 10 volumes of the series in English. Takeru Kirishima began a manga based on the sequel, Melty Blood, in 2006 and Kadokawa Shoten published the ninth and final compiled volume in 2010.
Source: Fate Project New Year's Eve TV Special 2020
Update: Tsukihime anime's episode count corrected. Thanks, FrodoGate222
