Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Animated Series Gets Manga

Manga based on Zag Entertainment's 3D CG series debuts in January

Staff announced at Tokyo Comic Con on December 6 that Zag Entertainment's Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir series is inspiring a manga adaptation that will launch in the March issue of Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in January.

The 3D CG Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir series debuted in South Korea is September 2015, before premiering in the United States on Nickelodeon in December 2015. The second season premiered on television in France on Netflix in December 2016. The third season premiered in France in April 2019 and on Netflix that August. The fourth season is slated to premiere in France this September, and it will also stream on Disney+ . Shout! Factory is releasing the series on home video.

Nickelodeon describes the original series:

The 26-episode series follows two junior high students, Marinette and Adrien, chosen to save Paris from the evil doings of a mysterious super-villain. The storylines and adventures are rich with friends, family, fun, secret identity, transformation, villains, fashion, creativity and more, all within the spectacular backdrop of Paris. As secret identity superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir, Marinette and Adrien must balance the crazy antics of normal teen life while stopping weekly baddies deployed by Hawk Moth to steal their powers and take over the world. With the help of their magical pets, and miraculous jewels, the duo transform into their alter egos, Ladybug and Cat Noir, and are granted powers of speed, strength, agility and a clear mind.

The series is a co-production between Zag, Method Animation, Toei Animation , and SamG, with the participation of TF1 , Disney Channel EMEA, SK Broadband, and AB droits audiovisuels.

Zag Entertainment, Toei Animation , and Method Animation co-produced a 2D-animated promotional video for the project announcement before relaunching it as a CG-animated series. Zag and Toei Animation co-produced a 2D-animated OVA for the series, though it includes Cat Noir's design from the 3D CG-animated series, not the older design used in the promotional video.