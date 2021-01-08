April TV Anime Fairy Ranmaru ~Anata no Kokoro O-tasukeshimasu~ Announced With Teaser Art

January 18 stream to introduce cast, director

A new website and Twitter account opened on Friday to announce a new original television anime titled Fairy Ranmaru ~Anata no Kokoro O-tasukeshimasu~ (Fairy Ranmaru ~I Will Help Your Heart~) that will launch in April. The website and account shared the anime's teaser art, showing what appears to be four school boys and a bartender:

The website also features two images of creatures:

A production unveiling event will stream on January 18 on YouTube. The presentation will present the cast and director, as well as introduce the story.

Sources: Fairy Ranmaru ~Anata no Kokoro O-tasukeshimasu~ anime's website and Twitter account, Comic Natalie