futekiya Boys-Love Manga Service Adds 3 New Volumes of Shodensha Titles

'At 25:00, in Akasaka', Sneaky Red, Groping in the Dark

Fantasista , Inc.'s futekiya boys-love manga subscription service announced on Thursday that it will add three new volumes of its Shodensha Publishing titles:

Title: At 25:00, in Akasaka volume 2

Creators: Hiroko Natsuno

Summary: The hit gay romance drama "Afternoon Dreams" is coming back as a movie! Of course, the lead roles will be played by super celebrity actor Asami Hayama and breakout star Yuki Shirasaki. "The "Afternoon Dreams" boom that dominated the TV news this winter is not yet over" ー on the outside.

In reality, Hayama and Shirasaki are now in a romantic relationship. However, Yamase, a new cast member, starts messing around with Shirasaki, much to Hayama's dissatisfaction. Even though Hayama is a man foreign to jealousy, what will happen when he becomes possessive?



Title: Sneaky Red volume 3

Creators: Thanat

Summary: It's been five years since bullying Harumasa Kushiro and super masochist Hayato Misaki, and something is bothering Misaki. Although Misaki finds pleasure in pain and Kushiro gives him what he wants with his sadistic attitude, Misaki wonders if he can't "return the favor."

Then one day, he discovers that there is another man with a strong boyfriend too...!?



Title: Groping in the Dark volume 3

Creators: akabeko

Summary: After an attempt on his life during a yakuza conflict, Makoto is excommunicated and has no time nor energy to face his younger brother Ai. Vowing never to leave Makoto's side again, Ai tries to get Makoto's attention. But, the humiliation of getting sucked off by the man who has violated him for so long brings Makoto to tears. And so, Ai confesses to Makoto the feelings he kept locked away. Ai's confessions may be what Makoto needs to fill his lonely void.

Meanwhile, Betty has revealed his true self, and Yu is still intent on saving Betty. What will become of their love...!?



The company will announce release dates for the volumes at a later time.

Readers are able to read select chapters from the futekiya library for free, and subscribers to the futekiya service can access full volumes. The service currently has more than 150 boys-love titles .

The futekiya service launched in July 2019, and it allows access to its entire library of manga for a monthly fee of US$6.99. The service is also offering licensed dōjinshi and manga by independent artists.

Disclosure: futekiya's Editor-in-Chief Emma Hanashiro worked at ANN as a news intern in 2014.

Source: Press release