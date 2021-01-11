Blue Flag Manga Ranks in YALSA's Top 10 Graphic Novels for Teens

The American Library Association's (ALA's) Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) released its 2021 list of Great Graphic Novels for Teens on Wednesday. Kaito's Blue Flag manga ranked in the Top Ten graphic novels this year.

The 12 manga on the list of 126 titles are:

Title: Blue Flag GN 1-5

Creator: Kaito

Publisher: Viz Media

An unexpected love quadrangle forms when Taichi agrees to help Futaba pursue her crush, Toma, while friend Mami looks on. But Toma has feelings for someone else, and as friendships and romantic relationships develop, nothing is as clear cut as it seems.



Title: Blue Period GN 1

Creator: Tsubasa Yamaguchi

Publisher: Kodansha Comics

Yatora Yaguchi is a popular high school student who is seemingly floating through life. But when he comes across a mesmerizing painting one day, Yatora is shaken out of his complacent existence and finds a love for art awakening inside him.



Title: Drifting Dragons GN 1-5

Creator: Taku Kuwabara

Publisher: Kodansha Comics

This historical fantasy and cooking manga follows the crew of the Quin Zaza, one of the last draking ships in operation, as they soar through the sky hunting dragons.



Title: The Golden Sheep GN 1-3

Creator: Kaori Ozaki

Publisher: Vertical Comics

Teenage guitarist Tsugi Miikura returns to her hometown, and she's excited to rekindle her childhood friendships, but as she slowly finds, Tsugi might be the only one who hasn't changed in the years since.



Title: Kaiju Girl Caramelise GN 2

Creator: Spica Aoki

Publisher: Yen Press

Kuroe Akaishi's adventures as a kaiju girl in love continue as she tries to suppress her feelings in order to stay human-sized. Can Kuroe keep her giant kaiju secret under wraps?



Title: Love Me, Love Me Not GN 1-5

Creator: Io Sakisaka

Publisher: Viz Media

When Akari moves into Yuna's apartment building just as they begin high school, they become fast friends, but their friendship is tested when they discover how differently they navigate crushes and relationships.



Title: Our Dreams At Dusk: Shimanami Tasogare GN 4

Creator: Yuhki Kamatani

Publisher: Seven Seas Entertainment

Enigmatic Tchaiko's story comes to light and Saki's secret is revealed in this satisfying conclusion to the beautiful and powerful Our Dreams at Dusk series.



Title: Satoko and Nada GN 3

Creator: Yupechika

Publisher: Seven Seas Entertainment

Nada's future husband, Abdullah, visits America, but Nada doesn't get to meet him! Satoko and friends panic and try to facilitate a meeting between Nada and Abdullah but fail. However, Satoko manages to meet Abdullah and convey that Nada's happiness is important to her.



Title: Seven Little Sons of the Dragon : A Collection of Seven Stories

Creator: Ryōko Kui

Publisher: Yen Press

Ryōko Kui collects seven fantastical tales in this beautiful manga collection.



Title: The Way of the Househusband GN 1-4

Creator: Kousuke Oono

Publisher: Viz Media

This slice-of-life, slapstick-comedy manga follows Tatsu, a former yakuza enforcer known as "the Immortal Dragon," as he lives a normal life as a househusband.



Title: What the Font?! – A Manga Guide to Western Typeface

Creator: Kuniichi Ashiya

Publisher: Seven Seas Entertainment

Marusu is a sales rep suddenly tasked with taking over the job of logo creation when the company designer disappears. But Marusu finds help in anthropomorphic fonts that guide Marusu through the basics of typography in this fun manga story.



Title: Witch Hat Atelier GN 4-6

Creator: Kamome Shirahama

Publisher: Seven Seas Entertainment

In volumes 4 to 6, Coco and the other apprentices of Qifrey find their level two witch exam interrupted by the dangerous and mysterious brimmed caps. Coco and company must battle powerful enemies and use their growing abilities to navigate to safety in a continuation of this delightful and magical series.



Last year, 13 out of the 97 titles were manga.

Sources: YALSA, ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)