Kazu Kakazu's Our Blood Oath Manga Ends in Shonen Jump

Manga about vampire siblings launched on September 14

This year's eighth issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published the final chapter on Monday of Kazu Kakazu's Our Blood Oath ( Bokura no Ketsumei ) manga.

Kakazu launched the manga in last year's 41st issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on September 14. The manga's first volume shipped on January 4, and the second and final compiled volume will ship on March 4.

Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service and MANGA Plus are both publishing the manga in English. MANGA Plus describes the series:

Last year's acclaimed one-shot that graced the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump returns as a brand new series! Kazu Kakazu's elegantly drawn tale of vampire siblings and the oath that binds them now begins!

Kakazu published a one-shot in Weekly Shonen Jump in November 2019 titled Seiyaku no Aka (Red Pledge).

