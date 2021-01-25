Konami to Dissolve, Restructure 3 Production Divisions on February 1

makes changes to "respond to the rapid market that surrounds" it

Konami announced on January 15 that it is dissolving and restructuring three production divisions to "respond to the rapid market that surrounds" the company. Konami will put this change into effect on February 1.

Konami also announced executive appointments and official personnel changes that will also take effect on the same day. Four employees from the three production divisions will transfer to general production departments.

Konami is known for multiple game franchises including Metal Gear Solid, Castlevania , Contra, and Silent Hill. The company also publishes the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game. Konami released its Metal Gear , Metal Gear Solid , and Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance games as well as its Konami Collector's Series: Castlevania and Contra game collection on PC via GOG last September.

Source: Konami via Siliconera