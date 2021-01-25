The Titan's Bride Anime Gets English Dub

Anime shorts premiered in Japan in July 5

Ascendent Animation announced on Monday that it acquired the rights to the anime shorts of ITKZ 's boys-love manga The Titan's Bride ( Kyojinzoku no Hanayome ) and will release an English dub of the anime.

Ascendent's parent company Coolmic , WWWaveCorp, and Suiseisha Inc. are collaborating with Ascendent Animation to produce the dub . Ascendent Animation 's President and COO Kiba Walker is adapting the script for the dub and also directing the dub . Steve Warky Nunez is in charge of audio engineering and mixing. K. Cornell Kellum is the executive producer.

This is Ascendent Animation 's second English dub project after Ishida and Asakura . The company stated it will "continue using talent from across the world and of the BIPOC/LGBTQ+ community, following Ascendent's promise to be inclusive and diverse."

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX on July 5 as that season's ComicFesta Anime title. In addition to the regular broadcast edition of the anime shorts, a complete "premium edition" with explicit scenes streamed on the ComicFesta Anime website.

Yūki Ono and Kento Itō voiced the characters Caius Lao Bistail and Kōichi Mizuki, respectively, in both the anime and the separate drama CD that shipped with the manga's first compiled book volume on March 18. Noriko Fujimoto voices Medina Nall Rosas, the ex-fiancée of Caius.

Rei Ishikura ( Overflow ) directed the anime at Studio Hōkiboshi ( Overflow , Yubisaki kara no Honki no Netsujō: Osananajimi wa Shōbōshi ), and Eeyo Kurosaki ( Overflow ) wrote the scripts. Shinichi Yoshikawa served as character designer and chief animation director.

Junpei Washimi was the color key artist, and Ue-gaki was in charge of art design. Taichi Maezuka directed the art, and Masato Makino was the compositing director of photography with Natsuki Yasuda editing. Ayako Misawa directed the sound at Black Flag.

The manga's story begins when Kōichi, a tall player in his high school basketball team, is whisked away to another world while masturbating. There, he arrives in a kingdom of giants, and is asked by the kingdom's first prince to be his bride and bear his child. ITKZ publishes the manga digitally under Suiseisha 's Screamo label. Digital publisher Coolmic publishes the manga in English.

Source: Press release