The official website for the anime shorts of ITKZ's boys-love manga The Titan's Bride ( Kyojinzoku no Hanayome ) opened on Wednesday and unveiled a new cast member, the main staff, July 5 television premiere, character designs, and a key visual for the anime.

Noriko Fujimoto joins the cast as Medina Nall Rosas, the ex-fiancée of Caius.

As previously announced, Yuuki Ono and Kento Itō voice the characters Caius Lao Bistail and Kōichi Mizuki, respectively, in both the anime and the separate drama CD that shipped with the manga's first compiled book volume on March 18.

Rei Ishikura ( Overflow ) is directing the anime at Studio Hōkiboshi ( Overflow , Yubisaki kara no Honki no Netsujō: Osananajimi wa Shōbōshi ), and Eeyo Kurosaki ( Overflow ) is writing the scripts. Shinichi Yoshikawa is serving as character designer and chief animation director.

Junpei Washimi is the color key artist, and Ue-gaki is in charge of art design. Taichi Maezuka is directing the art, and Masato Makino is the compositing director of photography with Natsuki Yasuda editing. Ayako Misawa is directing the sound at Black Flag.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on Sunday, July 5 at 25:00 (effectively, Monday, July 6 at 1:00 a.m.) as the latest ComicFesta Anime title. In addition to the regular broadcast edition of the anime shorts, a complete "premium edition" with explicit scenes will stream on the ComicFesta Anime website. In addition, Tokyo MX will broadcast a special on June 28 at 25:00.

The manga's story begins when Kōichi, a tall player in his high school basketball team, is whisked away to another world while masturbating. There, he arrives in a kingdom of giants, and is asked by the kingdom's first prince to be his bride and bear his child.

ITKZ publishes the manga digitally under Suiseisha 's Screamo label. Digital publisher Coolmic publishes the manga in English.

