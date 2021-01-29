News
Sega Confirms Roger Craig Smith Will No Longer Voice Sonic the Hedgehog
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Voice actor portrayed Sonic in numerous games over 10 years
Sonic the Hedgehog voice actor Roger Craig Smith (Code Geass' Gilbert G.P. Guilford, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress' Biba) wrote on Twitter about his departure from the role on Thursday. The official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account confirmed later that day that the actor will no longer play the titular role for the franchise.
Smith voiced Sonic the Hedgehog for 10 years, including in the following video games:
- Lego Dimensions
- Mario & Sonic at the London 2012 Olympic Games
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
- Mario & Sonic at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games
- Mario & Sonic at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
- Sonic Colors
- Sonic Forces
- Sonic Free Riders
- Sonic Generations
- Sonic Lost World
- Sonic Spinball
- Super Smash Bros. for Wii U / Nintendo 3DS
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Team Sonic Racing
The actor played Sonic in cameos in the Wreck it Ralph and Ralph Breaks the Internet films. Smith has also portrayed characters in video game franchises such as Resident Evil, Naruto Shippūden, and Soulcalibur.
Sources: Roger Craig Smith's Twitter account, Sonic the Hedgehog's Twitter account, IGN (Matt Purslow)