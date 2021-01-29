Sega Confirms Roger Craig Smith Will No Longer Voice Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog voice actor Roger Craig Smith ( Code Geass ' Gilbert G.P. Guilford, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ' Biba) wrote on Twitter about his departure from the role on Thursday. The official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account confirmed later that day that the actor will no longer play the titular role for the franchise .

Smith voiced Sonic the Hedgehog for 10 years, including in the following video games:

Lego Dimensions

Mario & Sonic at the London 2012 Olympic Games

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Mario & Sonic at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games

Mario & Sonic at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

Sonic Colors

Sonic Forces

Sonic Free Riders

Sonic Generations

Sonic Lost World

Sonic Spinball

Super Smash Bros. for Wii U / Nintendo 3DS

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Team Sonic Racing

The actor played Sonic in cameos in the Wreck it Ralph and Ralph Breaks the Internet films. Smith has also portrayed characters in video game franchises such as Resident Evil , Naruto Shippūden , and Soulcalibur .