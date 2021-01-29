Yuki Yuna is a Hero Churutto! Anime Shorts Reveal Staff, April Premiere

The official website for Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru Churutto! , a short anime based on the Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru Hanayui no Kirameki (Yuki Yuna Is a Hero: A Sparkling Bouquet) smartphone game, revealed on Friday that the anime will premiere in April on MBS and TBS ' "Super Animeism" programming block, airing on Saturdays at 1:50 a.m.

Project 2H is credited with the original work, and Takahiro is credited with the original draft. Seiya Miiyajima ( BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Pico ) is both directing the anime and designing the characters for animation based on BUNBUN 's original character designs and kotamaru 's SD character designs. DMM.futureworks and W-Toon Studio are animating the shorts. Haruka is writing and overseeing the series scripts, and MONACA is composing the music.

The franchise also has the upcoming Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru Dai-Mankai no Shō (Yuki Yuna Is a Hero: The Great Full Blossom Arc) TV anime announced last August. Seiji Kishi is returning from the first Yuki Yuna Is a Hero anime to direct that anime at Studio Gokumi . Also returning are series script supervisor and script writer Makoto Uezu , original character designer BUNBUN , animation character designer and chief animation director Takahiro Sakai , and Keiichi Okabe and MONACA on music. D.K. & JWWORKS are credited with concept art.

Both the Dai-Mankai no Shō television anime and the Churutto! anime shorts celebrate the franchise's fifth anniversary.

The original Yuki Yuna Is a Hero television anime premiered in October 2014. The story takes place in the era of the gods, year 300. Yūna Yūki lives an ordinary life as a second year middle school student, but she's also a member of the "Hero Club," where club activities involve dealing with a mysterious being called "Vertex."

The second season of the anime premiered in October 2017 and aired in two parts: Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Washio Sumi no Shō and Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Yūsha no Shō . The first part is a six-episode recut of the three Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Washio Sumi no Shō films adapting Takahiro and illustrator BUNBUN 's illustrated novel series Washio Sumi wa Yūsha de Aru (Washio Sumi is a Hero). The second part is a direct sequel to the first season.