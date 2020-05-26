Yuki Yuna Is a Hero Smartphone Game Gets Short Anime

A livestream for the third anniversary of the Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru Hanayui no Kirameki ( Yuki Yuna Is a Hero : A Sparkling Bouquet) smartphone game announced on Tuesday that the game is getting a short anime titled Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru Churutto! The anime will feature an original story.

The anime's story is set in the era of the gods, year 300. During the Shinju crisis, heroes and shrine maidens from every era are summoned to the world inside the divine tree. The girls in Sanshū Junior High School's Hero Club transform as part of a huge 27-member family. Fū Inubōzaki, the club president who gathered these powerful friends together, announces the development of the long-awaited Hero Club Udon.

Seiya Miyajima ( BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Pico ) is directing the anime at DMM.futureworks and W-Toon Studio . Four-panel manga creator and the franchise's official super-deformed illustrator kotamaru is providing the original character designs for the anime, and Miyajima is providing the anime character designs. Haruki is in charge of the script and series composition. MONACA ( Woodpecker Detective's Office , Dropout Idol Fruit Tart ) is composing the music.

The anime is the fifth of a five-part anniversary celebration for the fifth anniversary of the franchise's television anime in 2019. The livestream teased a sixth part for the anniversary project. Staff will reveal more information about the new part in the future.

The Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru Hanayui no Kirameki game (pictured right) launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in June 2017. A PC version debuted that October. The game is free to play and includes in-app purchases.

The original Yuki Yuna Is a Hero television anime premiered in October 2014. The story takes place in the era of the gods, year 300. Yūna Yūki lives an ordinary life as a second year middle school student, but she's also a member of the "Hero Club," where club activities involve dealing with a mysterious being called "Vertex."

The second season of the anime premiered in October 2017 and aired in two parts: Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Washio Sumi no Shō and Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Yūsha no Shō . The first part is a six-episode recut of the three Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Washio Sumi no Shō films adapting Takahiro and illustrator BUNBUN 's illustrated novel series Washio Sumi wa Yūsha de Aru (Washio Sumi is a Hero). The second part is a direct sequel to the first season.

Tōko Kanno wrote a manga adaptation of the Yuki Yuna Is a Hero anime from 2014 to 2018. Nitaka Ichifuji's manga adaptation of Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Washio Sumi no Shō ran from 2017 to 2018.