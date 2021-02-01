Funimation Streams English Dubs for Sakura Wars, Tamayomi Anime

English casts also revealed for both dubs premiering on Tuesday

Funimation announced on Monday that it will begin streaming the English dubs for all episodes of the Sakura Wars the Animation and Tamayomi: The Baseball Girls anime on Tuesday. The company revealed the English casts for both series.

The English cast for Sakura Wars the Animation includes:

Stephen Hoff is the ADR director, Doty is the ADR scriptwriter, and Rawly Pickens is the mix engineer.

The English cast for Tamayomi: The Baseball Girls includes:

Pickens is the ADR director, and Neves is the ADR scriptwriter. Shipman, Alexis Tipton , Hoff, and Briana Villarreal are the assistant directors; and Pickens, Austin Sisk , Jose Sandoval , Manuel Aragon , Hoff, and Villarreal are the ADR engineers.

Sakura Wars the Animation , the television anime of the Sakura Wars ( Shin Sakura Taisen in Japanese) game, premiered on Tokyo MX in April 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Manabu Ono ( Sword Art Online: Alicization , The irregular at magic high school , The Asterisk War ) directed the anime at Sanzigen. Tatsuhiko Urahata , who collaborated with Ono on the Saki and Horizon in the Middle of Nowhere anime, was in charge of series scripts alongside Ono. Kōhei Tanaka , the composer for much of the music of the game franchise (including the new game), composed the anime's music.

The anime's character designers included Masashi Kudo (Bleach, Hayate the Combat Butler! Cuties ), Takuya Chanohara (sub-character design for BanG Dream! ), and Tatsuya Fukushima (animation director for Citrus ). Fumihiro Katagai ( Show By Rock!! Short!! , Princess Principal ), Kanta Suzuki ( Regalia: The Three Sacred Stars , Buddy Complex ), and Mika Akitaka ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin , City Hunter ) provided the mechanical designs. Mika Pikazo designed the Moscow Assault Force characters. Katsunori Shimizu ( Magical Girl Ore , Ikki Tousen: Extravaganza Epoch ) was the sound director.

The television anime of Mountain Pukuichi 's Tamayomi manga premiered in Japan in April 2020. Funimation streamed the anime under the title Tamayomi: The Baseball Girls as it aired in Japan.

Toshinori Fukushima (Major, Beyblade the Movie: Fierce Battle ) directed the anime at Studio A-Cat ( Frame Arms Girl , Pastel Life ). Touko Machida ( Wake Up, Girls! , Harukana Receive ) was in charge of series composition. Koichi Kikuta ( KONOSUBA , Fruits Basket ) designed the characters. Masahiko Matsuo ( Sword Art Online II ) was in charge of prop design, Eiji Iwase ( No Game, No Life , Ace Attorney ) served as art director, and Tsukasa Ohira ( No Game, No Life , Ace Attorney ) was in charge of art design. Chiho Nakamura ( Saga of Tanya the Evil ) handled color design, and Yuichi Goto ( City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes ) directed the CG. Jun Kubota ( Fairy Tail ) was the director of photography, Kazuhiro Nii was the editor, and Hiroto Morishita ( High School Fleet ) was the sound director.

Source: Funimation (link 2)