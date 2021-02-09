Animator Shiro Kudaka Sentenced to 4 Months in Prison for Driving Unlicensed

Judge: Animator demonstrated "little regard for observing the law"

The Tachikawa Branch of the Tokyo District Court sentenced animator Shiro Kudaka to four months in prison for driving without a license, a violation of the Road Traffic Act, on Tuesday. Judge Hiroaki Kaize stated that the animator demonstrated "little regard for observing the law." (The prosecution was seeking a seven-month sentence.)

Kudaka did not have a driver's license while driving a car in Kitanomachi, Hachioji City on June 20, 2020. He was on a suspended sentence for another case at that time.

Kodaka is a prolific key animator and animation director whose work has appeared in such titles as Naruto , Osomatsu-kun , Lupin III , Pokémon , and Yo-kai Watch .

The J-Cast News website reported last month that animation studio Signal.MD received a notice from the Japan Fair Trade commission on January 19, informing the company of its failure to properly compensate subcontracted Kudaka for prior work the animator did for the studio.

Sources: The Mainichi (Nana Hayashida) via Yaraon!