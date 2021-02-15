World Trigger Anime's Broadcast Delayed This Week Due to Earthquake News Coverage

Earthquake of magnitude 7.3 hit Northeastern Japan on Saturday night

The sixth episode of the new anime season of World Trigger was scheduled to air on TV Asahi on Sunday at 1:30 a.m. JST but has been delayed due to special news coverage of an earthquake that hit Northeastern Japan on Saturday night.

Crunchyroll confirmed on Twitter that the broadcast has been canceled and that the new broadcast date will be shared once available. The official Twitter account of the World Trigger anime also announced the delay.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 hit Northeastern Japan on Saturday at 11:08pm JST. It registered at a six-plus on the Japanese scale of zero to seven in four municipalities in Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.

