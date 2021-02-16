Gundam: Hathaway Film Unveils 8 More Cast Members

The Gundam.info portal site announced eight new cast members for the Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway ( Kidō Senshi Gundam : Senkō no Hathaway ) anime film on Tuesday:





Yoshiyuki Tomino , the creator of the first Gundam series and several of the later projects, wrote the three-volume Kidō Senshi Gundam : Senkō no Hathaway ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash or alternately, Mobile Suit Gundam : Flash's Hathaway) novel series from 1989 to 1990. The novel series is set in the year UC0105 and centers around Hathaway Noa, who appeared in the 1988 film Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack as the son of the influential Earth Federation ship captain Bright Noa. ( Char's Counterattack is set in the year UC 0093.) The novel series deals with the aftermath of Char's Counterattack 's climatic finale.

The previously announced cast members are:

Shukou Murase ( Ergo Proxy , Gangsta., Witch Hunter Robin , Genocidal Organ ) is directing the project, and Yasuyuki Mutou (Basilisk, Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn RE:0096 , Deadman Wonderland ) is writing the script. Pablo Uchida , Naoyuki Onda , and Shigeki Kuhara are adapting Haruhiko Mikimoto 's original character designs for animation. Hajime Katoki , Kimitoshi Yamane , Seiichi Nakatani , and Nobuhiko Genba with adapting Yasuhiro Moriki 's mechanical designs for animation. Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative , Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) is composing the music, and [Alexandros] is performing the theme song.

Takako Suzuki is the color key artist, and Kentarō Waki is the compositing director of photography. Ryukou Masuo and Tomohiro Fujie are directing the CG, and Daisuke Imai is editing. Koji Kasamatsu is directing the sound, and Eriko Kimura is directing the sound recording.

The film will play 214 theaters, a franchise -record high. The film will open in Japan on May 7, after being delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Some theaters will screen the film in 4D and Dolby Cinema starting on opening day.

The film was originally slated to open in Japan on July 23.

Producer Naohiro Ogata said on the Gundam.info website on March 17 that the project will feature a "renewal" of the main cast, mobile suit designs, character designs, and music. Hirotaka Suzuoki voiced the character of Bright Noa before he passed away in 2006. Ken Narita voiced the character in Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn , and Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin . Nozomu Sasaki voiced Bright's son Hathaway Noa in the 1988 Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack film.

